Obaseki hails mothers’ outstanding roles in mitigating COVID-19 impact

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed mothers for their outstanding roles in the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement in commemoration of Mother’s Day marked on March 14, Obaseki urged mothers not to relent in supporting the government’s campaign to halt the spread of COVID-19 as the state commences the vaccination of over 40,000 residents against the deadly disease in the state.

He noted, “As we celebrate mothers for their sacrifices, love, care and unwavering commitment to family values, I urged them to continue to complement government’s efforts to contain the deadly virus by sensitizing members of their immediate family and colleagues at work on the need to adhere to preventive measures against the spread of the virus.”

“My administration will continue to initiate and implement policies and programmes that support mothers in fulfilling their roles in the family, at work and in the larger society. We are launching a N1 billion Fund for widows whose livelihoods were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state as well.

“I urge mothers not to relent in supporting compliance with the government’s correct use of face masks and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, which are non-negotiable and germane in the fight against the spread of the virus,” he said.

Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), in partnership with all financial service providers is set to launch a QR Code driven payment solution.

NQR Payment Solution is an indigenous Quick Response code platform being introduced by NIBSS on behalf of all financial service providers. This innovative solution will serve as a catalyst to boost financial inclusion while providing access to faster, easier and secure financial services to Nigerians. It provides a “touch-free” option of receiving and making payments for goods and services by simply scanning to pay.

A statement confirmed that the NQR Solution will be launched Monday 15th of March in a grand virtual event, and consequently rolled out nationwide. This innovation will unlock a wealth of extra benefits that will transform the way Nigerians choose to pay as it is reliable, secure and it offer instant value to business owners.

According to the CEO of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh in the statement, “the NQR Payment solution is about re-creating the Nigerian payment experience for businesses who are seeking new digital innovations to improve efficiency while providing a fast, easy and secure payment option, thus, we’ve created the NQR Payment solution, a new ‘touch-free payment method to help create and offer better customer experience.”

Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) was incorporated in 1993 and it is owned by all licensed banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It commenced operations in June 1994.

NIBSS has put in place modern world-class infrastructures for handling interbank payments in order to remove potential bottlenecks associated with inter-bank funds transfer and settlement.