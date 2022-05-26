NSACC holds webinar breakfast forum Thursday

The Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC) will hold its May 2022 webinar breakfast forum on Thursday 26, via zoom.

The webinar sponsored by Coca-Cola will focus on discussing a topical issue: “Corporate resilience in challenging business environment” in our ever-evolving society.

Kenneth Amaeshi, visiting professor of leadership and financial markets in Africa, London School of Economics, United Kingdom will be keynote speaker at this year’s edition of the virtual event.

The opening remark would be given by Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, chairman of the NSACC, while Ajibola Olomola, the vice-chairman, will moderate the event.

Iyke Ejimofor, the executive secretary stated that the event is for all interested parties. He added that Giwa-Osagie and other directors are expected to attend the forum.

He further noted that as in previous times, this edition will be educative and insightful.

Since the inauguration of NSACC in 2000, the bilateral relations between both countries have grown tremendously. The chamber has been a veritable economic tool responsible for the increment in trade between Nigeria and South Africa.