NLC moves protest to NASS, says “let the poor breathe”

Entrance to the National Assembly is being congested with pedestrian and vehicular traffic as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) moves its protest from Unity fountain to the senate in Abuja.

Members of the union were seen holding placards describing what they wanted such as the increase and payment of salaries, stopping the increase in school fees, reviewing the N8,000 palliative, with many others showing “let the poor breathe”.

Workers across various sectors including education, health, oil and gas were seen representing their sectors as they chanted solidarity mantras while carrying their flags and placards.

This is fulfillment of the NLC’s decision despite doubts over the fate of the nationwide protest especially after they suspended a planned strike twice this year.

Emmanuel Ugbaja NLC national secretary in his remarks stated that the union is waiting for the senate to address them, stating that there are a lot of issues that must be addressed for workers.

“The N8,000 palliative is an insult, is that what brought us here; let the senate come and screen the ministerial candidates in public, we don’t want people with two credits, there are many graduates with 2:1 grades,” he said.