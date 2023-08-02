NLC begins protest across Nigeria

The planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has officially begun across Nigeria; the protest is against the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration that have led to hard times for citizens of the country.

The protests started today, Wednesday, August 2, in Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, Edo, including the Federal Capital Territory.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced that it would proceed with the nationwide mass protest as initially planned, following a meeting with the federal government. The conference aimed to address the demands put forth by the NLC on behalf of Nigerian workers and people.

The NLC leadership, led by Comrade Joe Ajaero, president of the organisation, expressed that the outcome of the meeting with the government did not bring about any changes or concessions that would alter their course of action.

They stressed that they remain steadfast in their commitment to representing Nigerian workers’ and people’s interests and desires.

Below are pictures from the protest