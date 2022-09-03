NIM President, Abdullahi Muraina is dead

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), has lost its President and Chairman of Council, Abdullahi Muraina.

A statement from the Institute said he died in a private hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He was aged 64.

Muraina, who joined the Institute in 2003 as member and elevated to the professional membership grade of Fellow in 2011, served the Institute in various capacities at different times, according to the statement.

He was elected to the Institute’s Council in 2014 and became the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Institute between 2015 and 2017.

“Due to his consistent support of the Institute’s programmes over the years, he was conferred the Institute’s Presidential Award in 2014. He became the National Treasurer in 2017, Deputy President in 2020 before being elected the 23rd President and Chairman of Council in 2021”.

A devout Muslim, he was married and blessed with children.

The burial arrangement will be announced by the family.