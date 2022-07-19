In memoriam: 7 movies that will keep Ada Ameh in our heart

On Sunday 16 July, veteran actress Ada Ameh was pronounced dead in a hospital in Warri, Delta State. The news of her death came as a shock to lovers of her art and Nollywood movies.

The actress whose career in Nollywood spanned over 26 years featured in over 3o movies and one series.

The 1996 movie, Domitila, where she played Anita was her debut movie and it brought her to the limelight. Multiple award-winning series, ‘The Johnsons’, where she acted the character Emu Akpor, added to her popularity.

She was dear to the hearts of many Nigerians. Ameh was nominated for several awards including Best Actress in Comedy at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Here are seven of her most loved movies

Domitila

Produced in 1996 and directed by Zeb Ejiro, this was the movie that brought Ada Ameh to the limelight as she got her first movie role there. Ada played the character of Anita.

Aki Na Ukwa

The 2002 movie received widespread reception in Nigeria as it starred comic actors Osita Iheme, Amaechi Muonagor and Chinedu Ikedieze, alongside Ada Ameh who played Gladys in the movie.

The Johnsons

In this Africa Magic-produced sitcom based on the life of an average Nigerian family, Ameh played Emu Johnson, the wife of Lucky Johnson, the main protagonist. The series has been running since the year 2012 and has won several awards including the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

30 Days in Atlanta

Released in 2014, produced by Ayo Makun, AY the Comedian, Ameh played the mother of Akpors, the guy who won an all-expense paid trip to Atlanta.

A Million Baby

In A Million Baby, directed by Sunshine Olawore and released in 2017, Ameh played the role of Mama Onyinye the pregnant wife of a rickshaw driver who was given financial support by a kind woman when she gave birth to her baby.

Oloture

In Oloture, Ameh played Oloture’s mother, Titi. Oloture went undercover to expose human trafficking. The crime-drama movie was produced in 2019.

Mr and Mrs Okoli

Mr and Mrs Okoli, a comedy movie produced in 2021 and directed by Stanfame Ajalaja, saw Ameh playing the character Mama Okoli, a mother who didn’t approve of her son’s bride choice.