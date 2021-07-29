Nigerian students receive prestigious outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Nigeria students have once again received outstanding results in their Cambridge International examinations, winning awards for top performance in the November 2020 exam series.

Fifty-three students have been granted the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in various subjects at Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level and Cambridge International AS & A Level.

The awards recognise exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world in over 40 countries. Their primary purpose is to celebrate and recognise the success of high-performing Cambridge learners.

The award winners include three students who have excelled in Sociology, Agriculture and Law to receive the ‘Top in the World’ honour. Cambridge International also granted 39 ‘Top in Nigeria’ awards to learners who achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, 19 ‘High Achievement’ awards and 3 ‘Best Across’ awards to students who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set number of subjects.

Juan Visser, Cambridge International’s Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Students around the world faced one of the most challenging years ever, with the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting teaching and learning. Despite this, we are delighted to see that students in Nigeria still excelled at their examinations and managed to produce these outstanding results. This points not only to the dedication of learners and their teachers, but also to the quality of the schools in Nigeria registered to offer Cambridge programmes. Well done to all the top achievers.”

Cambridge International operates in partnership with the British Council in Nigeria.

Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council Nigeria said: “At the British Council, we create international opportunities through our work in arts, English Language, education, administering exams and building stronger societies. The exams we administer continue to help people all over the world gain educational and professional development, so they are better positioned for success in life and their careers. Education is a key enabler for these opportunities, and we believe in ensuring young learners have access to world-class education and assessments which we have achieved through our partners Cambridge Assessment International Education and the British Council Partner School.”

Marniee Nottingham, Director Examinations, British Council Nigeria added: “Through our Partner Schools, the British Council provides professional skills development and networking opportunities to schools and teachers that has improved teaching talent across our portfolio of about 395 schools across Nigeria. We not only celebrate student achievement, we also congratulate the school leaders, teachers and parents that have supported in promoting excellence in the future of our young learners. It is great to see the achievements of these students as they embark on their futures in country and around the world.”

All the top-performing students will receive certificates from Cambridge International in recognition of their achievements.

Cambridge International qualifications provide an excellent opportunity for students to gain entry into local and international leading universities. Over 1900 universities worldwide recognise Cambridge qualifications, including more than 800 universities in the US (including all the Ivy League), all UK universities as well as top universities in Nigeria. Some of the most preferred international destinations for Nigerians to attend university are the United Kingdom, Canada and Malaysia.