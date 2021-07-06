Nigerian journalists eligible for Facebook, Reuters free online course

Nigerian journalists can join their peers around the world to participate in the free online journalism course being organised by Facebook in partnership with Reuters.

The Facebook Journalism Project collaborates with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve. The training, programs, and partnerships it provides involve investing in organisations that fund quality journalism; training newsrooms globally, and partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation, promote news literacy, and improve journalism.

This time it is providing training through the Reuters Digital Journalism Course which developed the free online course curriculum. Reuters Digital News Report found that more people were using social media to access news. The course focuses on digital newsgathering, verification, and reporting, and publishing on social media. It also covers wellness and resilience training while reporting.

“At Facebook, we’re grateful to journalists across Africa who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter,” said Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Strategic Media Partnerships Manager, sub-Saharan Africa. “The Facebook Journalism Project will assist our region’s journalists in developing strong fundamental knowledge as they navigate the rapidly changing digital news landscape.”

The course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers. Participants who complete the course will be issued a certificate.

“With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential,” Gina Chua, Executive Editor, Reuters said. “The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you’re a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for a refresher.”

The Digital Journalism Course aims to support journalists across the English-speaking countries in sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.