Nigerian govt reaffirms commitment to revive ALSCON

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the unwavering determination of the Bola Tinubu administration to breathe new life into the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), situated in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State.

The revival plan centers on robust engagement with key stakeholders in the industry.

During a meeting with the management of Russian Aluminium Company (UC RUSAL) and other stakeholders invested in the ALSCON project, Shettima discussed the Federal Government’s intensified efforts to reactivate production lines at ALSCON by re-engaging with UC RUSAL and other crucial partners in the plant’s resuscitation.

Highlighting the potential transformative impact of ALSCON’s revival on Nigeria’s economy, the Vice President emphasised its significance in the energy transition process and job creation, both directly and indirectly.

Moreover, he underscored the substantial benefits that the revival would bring to the development of small businesses across the country.

The collaboration between the Nigerian government and key industry players, represented by UC RUSAL, is viewed as a vital step towards realising the full potential of ALSCON’s production capacity.

As the talks at the Russia-Africa Summit continue, hopes are high for a positive outcome that will mark a turning point in ALSCON’s journey towards productivity and economic prosperity for Nigeria.

“The sooner we get this plant back to production, the better for everyone. We need to walk the talk; the Nigerian people deserve better,” he said.

The vice president urged all the stakeholders to speed up work on the plan of action to restart production at the company.

Other officials at the meeting were Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Shehu Abdullahi; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tugar; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Aduda; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mary Ogbe; and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, among others.

Before the meeting, Shettima joined a gathering of African leaders at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which was officially opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin underscored the immense possibilities for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and African nations, expressing a desire to elevate the current trade turnover of USD 18 billion, witnessed in 2022, to new heights.

He restated his country’s commitment to food security in Africa and beyond, stressing that “Russia will continue to work towards shaping a more equitable global food distribution system.”

He added that Russia will increase its support for Africa, which accounts for 65 percent of the world’s arable land and around 10 percent of domestic renewable freshwater sources, noting “its huge potential for the further development of agriculture.”

Vice President Shettima, along with other esteemed heads of delegation, was also honoured with an invitation to a State banquet hosted by President Putin at St. Petersburg’s ExpoForum.

This grand occasion further solidified the spirit of cooperation and engagement between Africa and Russia as they strive for mutual prosperity and progress.