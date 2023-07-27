Russia to supply 50,000 tonnes of grain to African countries for free — Putin

St. Petersburg, Russia|| President Vladimir Putin of the Federation of Russia has said that the country will freely supply African countries with 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grains in four months time to cushion the effect of food insecurity in these zones while working towards food sovereignty.

The president said the grains will be shipped freely into these African countries. According to him, the African countries are Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Somalia and Eritrea.

He made this known in his opening remarks at the ongoing second Russia-Africa Summit 2023 in St Petersburg, Russia, with African leaders, experts and journalists.

Details later…