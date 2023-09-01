Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce reappoints Akinpelu as executive member

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has reappointed Solape Akinpelu, chief executive officer and co-founder of HerVest, a fintech firm dedicated to providing financial access to women, as a member of the executive committee member.

Akinpelu was reappointment as the Technology Chair of the executive committee member, which is a significant milestone for both the chamber and Akinpelu, who has been instrumental in implementing impactful, tech-driven and capacity-focused initiatives for different cohorts to inspire and influence members on how to become tech sector players.

Read also: Nigeria must embrace renewable energy, says NBCC

Her reappointment comes at a pivotal point as both Nigeria and the United Kingdom navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving global tech ecosystem.

With her relentless dedication to promoting financial inclusion, business collaborations, tech innovations, trade partnerships, and investment opportunities, the NBCC will be positioned as a hub for economic growth and tech-inspired development.

Commenting on her reappointment, Akinpelu promised to continue to seek new ways to adopt tech in driving growth, enhancing business relationships, and ensuring that the Chamber remains at the forefront of promoting excellence between Nigeria and the UK.

Akinpelu said she will continue to bring her expertise to bear as the Chamber continues to birth new initiatives to drive investments, trade, and business growth at all levels.

Read also: NBCC set for UK to boost foreign investments, trade

Her continued presence on the NBCC Board is anticipated to further enhance the Chamber’s ability to drive tech-focused initiatives and knowledge sharing between these two dynamic economies.

NBCC is the foremost bilateral chamber promoting trade and investment between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Since its inception, it has been instrumental in promoting bilateral trade relations, representing the interests of businesses, and driving sustainable economic growth.