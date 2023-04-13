NBCC set for UK to boost foreign investments, trade

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) is set to embark on its trade mission to the United Kingdom (UK) in May 2023, in a bid to boost foreign investments and trade growth between the two countries.

This was revealed on Thursday at a press conference briefing themed ‘Paving the Way for Growth’.

According to Akin Osuntokun, vice president and chairman of Trade and Investment Committee of NBCC, the visit will promote new ventures, create new relationships and promote expansion of businesses.

“It is for furtherance of our commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for members and prospects, the mission is aimed at attracting foreign investment to Nigeria with a multi-sector focus particularly non- oil products and services,” he said.

He said a faculty has been set up which will be responsible for portraying Nigeria in good light to businesses and individuals during the visit.

“The facility would be responsible for showcasing how we see Nigeria in the next few years to promote new businesses, joint ventures and alliances,” he said.

Other objectives of the mission include providing a platform for business-to-business networking, providing access to British companies and businessmen wishing to invest in Nigeria and those with interests in seeking representatives/partners in Nigeria, changing the Nigerian narrative and offering a new face of the Nigerian private sector by presenting a high-level delegation of business leaders from Nigeria.

The mission will also feature business roundtable at the Nigerian High Commission, business to business meetings (London and Birmingham), Golf Tournament, Business Lecture at Warwick University, and a visit to the Industrial Museum and Think-tank – Birmingham Science Museum.

“Some of those in attendance will be global leaders, innovators across all sectors, business leaders and sectors that would be represented at the mission include financial Institutions & advisory, legal and many others,” Osuntokun said.

The trade mission is in partnership with the Department of International Trade, Institute of Directors , British Airways, and Wakanow.