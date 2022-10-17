NBCC commits to strengthening business relations

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has reiterated its commitment to reposition and strengthen Nigerian and British businesses, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“MSMEs account for almost 40 million businesses in Nigeria and the chamber is using this event as a platform to position them as the engine of economic growth,” Uwamai Igei, chairman, Golf committee of the NBCC, stated during a media briefing on the forthcoming golf tournament.

According to Igei, golf has the potential for providing high-end networking and relaxation opportunity for business executives and MSMEs. “This is to strengthen relationships among members and non-member Nigerian and British organisations”.

He stated that the event which is slated to hold on October 21 at the Ikoyi Club would foster business interactions among members, and provide the synergy and collaborations that MSMEs require to thrive.

According to Igei, business executives turned to golf as a way to socialize and conduct business without wasting time because of their hectic schedules.

“In furtherance of our commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for members and prospects, this annual event of the chamber is aimed at bringing together business leaders, investors, policymakers, and other key stakeholders in trade and investment,” Igei stated.

He further disclosed that participation at the event would help consolidate brand’s loyalty among the audience of distinguished and accomplished professionals and would present the opportunity to entertain key customers and staff golfers.