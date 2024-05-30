Official dies after falling into aircraft engine at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport

A person has died after falling into a running aircraft engine at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, police say.

Dutch military police are investigating the incident, which happened on Wednesday and involved a person ending up in the engine of a KLM airlines Embraer jet plane which was about to take off on a flight for Denmark.

Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

It is not known if the incident was an accident or suicide, a spokesperson for the military police, the Marechaussee, told Reuters.

All passengers and crew onboard the plane were safely removed and are being supported.

“Our thoughts go out to the [deceased’s] relatives, and we care for the passengers and colleagues who saw this,” the airport said in a statement.

KLM, which is part of France-KLM, said it was investigating the event.

A statement read: “A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine.

“Sadly, this person has died. The flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund.

“We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol.

“The circumstances are currently under investigation. For further information – once available – we refer you to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.”