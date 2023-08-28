Nigeria must embrace renewable energy, says NBCC

The Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce has said Nigeria’s transition to renewable energy is “no longer a choice but a must”.

The assertion was made at the Renewable Energy Roundtable conference themed ‘Renewable Energies: Innovation, Transition, Opportunities and Challenges’ in Lagos.

Read also: Subsidise renewable energy to solve power problem – CSOs tell FG

Ray Relly, the president and chairman of council at NBCC said renewable energy had taken shape more than ever before in the global space.

According to him, Nigeria must unite with the rest of the world to ensure a seamless transition through the use of new technologies, policies enactment and implementation of those policies.

Read also: Renewable energy panacea to Nigeria’s power challenges – Expert

“The transition to renewable energy is no longer a choice but a necessity. As we are confronted with climate change and environmental degradation as a result of fossil fuels, we must look inward for innovative ways of meeting the energy needs of our growing population. This transition opens a well of discussion as we delve into the intricacies of innovation. What are we doing to innovate?” he asked.

Relly harped on the urgent need for Nigeria to not only design but also implement a large-scale energy transition plan, which would lead to the adoption of renewable energy sources to replace fossil fuels.

“We must implement policies that will make renewable energies not only affordable but sustainable and we need to also monitor implementation of those policies,” he said.