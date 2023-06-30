Renewable energy panacea to Nigeria’s power challenges – Expert

Ewere Okah, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mone Solar, has said that it is imperative for Nigeria to deepen renewable energy penetration as a remedy to Nigeria’s power challenges.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, Okah disclosed that more Nigerians must adopt the use of solar energy as part of ways to solve the energy challenges in the country.

While highlighting the challenges in Nigeria’s power sector, Okah added that the rise in electricity tariff and removal of fuel subsidy had resulted in a dramatic increase in the cost of electricity both from the grid and fueling generators.

“This has led to the search for alternatives which is solar energy; the next best alternative source of energy to power home appliances and commercial utilities with zero marginal cost after installation cost,” Okah said.

According to him, there is an urgent need to rejig the energy architecture in the country to meet up with the ever-increasing demand for power. “Solar will create an energy architecture that is different from the one we know today.”

He however, noted that in Nigeria, transitioning to solar has raised some critical issues that require developing awareness and changing habits, and further urged the government and critical stakeholders to strengthen advocacy within the sector.

Okah reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting government efforts towards developing the country’s energy sector by providing professional services ranging from inspection, installation, provision of equipment and energy consultation.