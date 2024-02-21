Nigerian Army intercepts trucks conveying cement along Jabbi-Lamba in Adamawa

Following the ban on building materials movement across borders by the Adamawa State government, the Nigerian Army has intercepted about five trucks that were said to be carrying cement along Jabbi-Lamba road in Adamawa State to an unknown destination.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou disclosed this at a press conference at the police headquarters in Yola. He described the act as a disturbing trend and unacceptable by the government.

He said that being a border state where items are transported across the border, the government will not fold its hands and watch few individuals inflict hardship on the masses, stressing that government will not hesitate to bring to book those who break the law.

“As you may be aware, the government has outlawed the export of construction goods to reduce the impact on the environment,” he stated.

According to him, “the security ring has been drawn to ensure that the items do not go beyond where they are designed to go; they will escort trucks to the supposed destination as claimed by the drivers on the invoices to ensure delivery, even though there are doubts over a community that could require such amount of cement and for what purpose.

“However, we were dismayed to learn that some people continue to oppose the government by engaging in anti-government activities, even after the measure was enacted.”

Also speaking, the Police public relations officer, PPRO Suleiman Nguroje, said their men have been dispatched round the state.

He also said that there was still one other truck in Mubi making a total of six trucks but on ground were five trucks.