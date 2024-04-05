Nigeria tops countries where beer is cheaper

Beer is one of the oldest alcoholic drinks in the world, the most widely consumed, and the third most popular drink after water and tea.

It is produced by the brewing and fermentation of starches from cereal grains—most commonly malted barley, although wheat, maize, rice, and oats are also used.

It is part of the ale family and usually a very dark colour, attracting a range of consumers, including young and old and it is drawn in by new flavours and lower alcohol options.

Alcohol’s medicinal benefit makes it a useful ingredient in production of drugs and for cooking. Branded and processed beers with different compositions of alcohol are served as beverages at parties and events.

Beer is loaded with antioxidants called phenols. This protects against suffering from heart diseases. It also lowers the risk of acquiring high blood pressure and helps maintain it.

However, aside from how medicinal and tasteful alcohol is, when not consumed in moderate portions, it is the cause of many terminal diseases and contributes 5.3 percent to global deaths.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has warned that no level of alcohol consumption is safe for human health.

“Alcohol consumption causes death and disability relatively early in life. In people aged 20–39 years, approximately 13.5 percent of total deaths are attributable to alcohol,” WHO stated on its website.

In no particular order, here are 10 countries where purchase of a pint of beer is relatively cheap, according to data compiled from Numbeo.

Nigeria

Nigeria tops the list of least expensive countries to buy beer. It costs £0.25 (N417 as at current black market rate)to buy a pint of beer in Africa’s largest nation.

The data shows that more than 53 percent under 18 and above Nigerians are alcohol consumers.

In 2023, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) banned sale of pep bottles and sachet alcohols in Nigeria. This is in part, due to un-curb consumption of the beverage amongst its underage population.

A favourite in many bars and clubs around the country, beer is produced locally under different brands with different alcohol compositions.

According to experts, Nigeria’s high consumption of beer is the reason why the price of the beverage brand is cheap.

Belarus

Alcohol consumption is a long-standing problem in Belarus. It has extremely negative consequences on public health in the country.

The country located in Eastern Europe follows behind Nigeria with £0.75 to purchase a pint of beer.

Belarus is among the heaviest drinking countries in the world. Estimated total alcohol consumption in 2009 was 15.4 litres. About 30 percent of it was attributed to non-commercial alcoholic beverages.

China

China accounts for about 13 percent of global beer consumption. The nation is known for its high consumption of beer.

With £0.76 to buy a pint of beer, China’s high beer consumption is the reason why the price of the beverage is low.

The country’s beer market grew 19 percent from 2016 (74.6 percent) to 2021 (88.8 percent).

In 2021, China’s annual beer consumption (of both domestic and foreign brands) amounted to 45.7 billion litres.

Vietnam

Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, ranks fourth in countries with the lowest prices of a pint of beer with £0.79.

Renowned for its unique flavours and refreshing taste, beer in Vietnam offers a delightful experience that perfectly complements the country’s vibrant culture and cuisine.

Ukraine

Though Ukraine beer production was affected by the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war that started in 2022, the country’s beer production has since picked up with revenue of 114.5 million decalitres within the first 10 months of 2023, up 112.5 percent in the same period of 2022.

It cost £0.81 to buy a pint of beer in Ukraine. Some of the most renowned Ukrainian beers are Chernihivske, Obolon, and Lvivske.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, located in Central Asia is the seventh country where it costs only £0.82 for a pint of beer.

Beer is very popular and people prefer fresh locally brewed beer before big commercial lagers in the country.

The bars and restaurants in Uzbekistan are known for the number of beer taps they have.

Philippines

Beer is the most-consumed alcoholic beverage in the Philippines and amounts to 70 percent share of the domestic alcoholic drink market.

Between 2003 and 2004, the Philippines had the world’s fastest beer consumption growth rate at 15.6 percent.

It costs only £0.99 to buy a pint of beer in the Philippines.

Columbia

Columbia ranks ninth in countries where purchasing a pint of beer only costs £1.

Azerbaijan

The Republic of Azerbaijan is the tenth country where a pint of beer costs only £1.01.

Beer popularity in the country continues to grow as it is consumed by both young and old, and produced locally.