Luxury knows no bounds in beverages, where extravagance reigns supreme. From meticulously crafted spirits to exquisitely rare vintages, the most expensive drinks symbolize indulgence for the elite.

Each of these high-end creations offers a window into a world where there are no limits to indulgence, whether appreciated for their exquisite taste or revered for their unmatched craftsmanship.

Here are the 6 most expensive drinks in the world

Billionaire Vodka — $3.7 Million

Topping the list is Billionaire Vodka, a testament to extravagance with its price tag of $3.7 million. Crafted by Leon Verres Luxury Group, this vodka is filtered through ice, Nordic birch charcoal, and sand, made from crushed diamonds and gems. Housed in a bottle adorned with over 3,000 diamonds, including a 16-carat diamond on the cap.

Tequila Ley .925 – $3.5 Million

Tequila Ley .925 claims its place among the world’s most expensive drinks with a price tag of $3.5 million. Produced by Ley .925, this tequila is aged for six years in French oak barrels and presented in a stunning handcrafted bottle adorned with white gold and over 6,400 diamonds.

Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne – $2 Million

Known for its unparalleled craftsmanship, the Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne commands a price of $2 million, aged for over 100 years in barrels crafted from Limousin oak, this cognac is a rare treasure. It is encased in a 24-carat gold and sterling platinum bottle adorned with over 6,500 diamonds.

Russo-Baltique Vodka – $1.35 Million