Nigeria suspends implementation of controversial expatriate employment levy

The Federal Ministry of Interior has announced the suspension of the implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL).

President Bola Tinubu had, on Tuesday, launched the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL). But the introduction of the levy attracted widespread condemnation from private sector groups.

The suspension of the implementation of the levy is contained in a press release issued by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), in collaboration with key stakeholders.

According to the press release, three resolutions were reached following a meeting with the Doris Uzoka-Anite, the minister of industry, trade and investment and the Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo the minister of interior.

“The implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy will be paused to allow for further consultations with NACCIMA and other vital stakeholders,” the statement revealed

“A joint committee, comprising members of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Interior, NACCIMA, and other stakeholders, will be formed to review the EEL policy.

“The rollout of the EEL, as initially proposed, will be deferred in accordance with the resolutions made.”

In a note, analysts at KPMG described the decision to suspend the implementation of the EEL as a welcome development saying it demonstrates that government was listening.

KPMG said the launch of the levy had been greeted with mixed reactions by various stakeholders, many of whom had expressed concerns about the negative implications of implementing a new levy, given the current challenges experienced by many businesses in the country.

According to KPMG’s note “we expect that the government will use this opportunity to engage in positive dialogue with critical stakeholders before revisiting the implementation of the EEL; perhaps in a form that will not only protect the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians but also help to create the right enabling environment for the economy to thrive.”