FG launches initiative to check influx of expatriates, bolster revenue

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday launched the Expatriate Employment Fund (EEL), an initiative to check the influx of expatriates, and insecurity and raise funds

Launching the EEL, developed by the ministry of interior, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Bola Tinubu cautioned the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) against turning it into an administrative bottleneck to frustrate foreign investors in the country.

He described the initiative as a game-changer, adding that “the EEL will impose an effective timeline on expatriates working in this country, to be able to train and develop Nigerians.

According to him, “We expect revenue generation improvement, improved naturalisation and indigenisation, employment of more Nigerians by foreign companies operating in this country, balancing of employment opportunities between Nigerians and expatriates, the close wage gap between the expatriate and the Nigerian labour force by making it more attractive to hire Nigerians.”

Tinubu maintained that with the quality of people manning critical sectors of the country, “We are glad that good effort is being made to retool, re-engineer the finances of the country and make growth our hallmark.”

The president said he has been assured that the project can plug loopholes and gaps that have bedevilled the country in dealing with security challenges, the movement of foreigners in and out of the country.

The scheme is also expected to wield the dual fold of revenue generation as well as address employment challenges such as salary gaps attendant in the remuneration of expatriate workers compared with their Nigerian counterparts.”

“I’ve listened to Adams Oshiomhole, the Distinguished Senator, making very good and valid points on why Nigeria should be at the forefront of technology transfer and stem the brain drain associated with our current situation.

“I declare my support for the Expatriate Employment Levy scheme and I will continue to encourage the operators, practitioners of immigration matters and expatriate quotas, but don’t use it as a bottleneck, don’t use it to frustrate potential investors,” he warned.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, explained that the EEL was a public-private project (PPP) aimed at labour and technological demonstration in the country.

According to him, the project was in sync with the president’s eight-point agenda, especially on the issue of job security and economic growth.

“The main essence is to be sure that if you are bringing an expatriate to work in Nigeria, it should be a job that no Nigeria has the skill to do. That’s the major objective of this particular initiative. Balancing employment opportunities between Nigerians and expatriates and, of course, closing wage gaps between expatriates and the Nigerian labour force by making it more attractive to hire Nigerians.

“Part of the motivation is to reduce the dependence of companies on foreign personnel. And, of course, to also reduce the rate at which renewal for expatriate quotas has been sought after by companies. If this is well implemented, which we can assure you, it will be duly implemented. We want to see a scenario whereby once an expatriate comes, there will be a knowledge transition period of which Nigeria should be able to be trained to be able to take over this responsibility and create opportunities for our teeming youth,” Tunji-Ojo explained.

Adams Oshiomhole, chairman, the Senate committee on interior, said he was excited that the initiative was centred on the need to protect jobs for Nigerians.