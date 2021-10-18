Nigeria needs food security to win war against banditry, terrorism – Elemo

A call has been made to the Federal government to as a matter of urgency pay more attention to policies and programs that will promote food security in Nigeria as a realistic means of winning the current war against banditry and terrorism.

Gloria Elemo, former director-general of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIRO), made this call over the weekend at an event organised by Spectra Industries Limited to mark World Food Day.

Elemo, who was a guest speaker at the event advised the government to spend more money promoting and encouraging Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) that are into food processing as no amount of military bombing and other kinetic military action can secure a nation ravaged by hunger and food insecurity stressing that the current terrorism and banditry ravaging the country is actually more of war of food insecurity masquerading as terrorism.

“It is always difficult securing a country where people are hungry and where practical steps are not taken enough to ensure food security,” Elemo said.

She, therefore, advised the government to focus on incentives that will empower local food processing companies as a way of ensuring food security in the country.

“We must commend the likes of Duro Kuteyi who has through Spectra Industries provided indigenous food brands such as Hyfiba, Suco beverage and Spectra Cocoa drink that have over the years proven to be globally competitive and value brands that have maintained global standard.”

She maintained that Spectra Industry in spite of the challenging environment has remained the reference point for indigenous food processing companies as the company has remained consistent and persistent.

Duro Kuteyi, the managing director of Spectra Industries Limited, speaking earlier, stated that the company decided to celebrate World Food Day in an elaborate event for the first time to create awareness on the need for Nigerians to eat healthily so as to live a healthy life.

“We all know that in Nigeria, we cannot boast of good medical facilities as we have in developed countries, and once your body system breakdown, you are on your own. So the best thing expected of you is to eat healthy food. That is why in Spectra Industry, our motto is ‘The Home of Functional Food’ and we are consistently researching how to provide Nigerians with quality and healthy food brands that are up to global standard and yet affordable,” Kuteyi submitted.

He, therefore, recommended that Nigerians should for instance embrace daily consumption of Cocoa products as a lot of medical benefits go with the consumption of cocoa for its healing power.

According to him, cocoa beans are a rich substance with high minerals and nutrients providing innumerable health benefits as scientists consider cocoa powder as an active agent that helps prevent the growth of infectious bacteria in the body, adding that daily intake of the product helps in boosting cognitive function, allow blood flow and maintain healthy growth.

Spectra Industries are makers of Suco cocoa beverage, Spectra Cocoa drinks, Hyfiba, and Sobake baking flour among other indigenous brands under the stable.

The Spectra Industries event to mark World Food Day took place at their factory in Oko Oba over the weekend.

The World Food Day (WFD), which is celebrated annually on 16th October is the most widely celebrated event by the UN (United Nation involving about 150 Countries including Nigeria.

It is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) in 1945.