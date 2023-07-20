Nigeria can only move forward in an atmosphere of peace- Alli

Sharafadeen Alli, an APC senator representing Oyo South has called on Nigerians to contribute towards building a just and peaceful society if Nigeria is to move forward.

He also called for a renewed commitment to righteousness as Muslims across the world celebrate the new Hijrah Year 1445 A.H, saying “There is a need for us all to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence among ourselves, irrespective of our individual religious affiliations.

“We must learn to be our brothers’ keepers. We must understand that Nigeria can only achieve progress and move to greater heights in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity,” he said.

Alli, who is also the Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland, made the call in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The new Hijrah Year 1445 A.H begins on Wednesday, Muharram 1, 1445 AH corresponding with July 19, 2023 of the Christian Era (C E).

He, however, urged them not to allow themselves to be used to pull down the country and set it on the path of retrogression.

Alli, who congratulated Muslims on Hijrah 1445 AH celebration, prayed for God to spare the lives of Muslims to witness more of the celebration.

He urged Muslims to use the privilege of witnessing another year to renew their faith and commitment to righteousness.