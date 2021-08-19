Nigeria Book Fair, Laterna Ventures partner to boost knowledge economy

Determined to promote the knowledge economy in Nigeria, the Nigeria Book Fair Trust (NBFT) has in collaboration with Laterna Ventures Limited, organised this year’s edition of Nigerian International Book Fair in Lagos.

The annual Nigeria International Book Fair, which had both physical and online participation, brought together all players in the creation of print, audio, and digital books across the country where issues about the book industry were discussed.

Gbadega Adedapo, chairman, Nigeria International Book Fair Trust, said business growth and expansion in the book market occurs when stakeholders come together from within and outside the country to network, exchange ideas, and engage.

Adedapo calls for the establishment of Nigerian Book Commission where issues relating to the industry can be properly looked into.

Commenting on the theme ‘Awakening the Giant in Women for the Growth of the Book Ecosystem’, Adedapo said that women are builders and any industry that fails to actualise the potentials of women would be far from swift advancement.

According to him, “Women involvement is very critical and germane to our mandate to promote and improve the reading culture among Nigerians and Africans in the book industry”.

Speaking on the collaboration with the NIBF and hosting of a reading session at the fair, Nnaji Charles, corporate affairs manager of Laterna Ventures Limited, said the company is in business of enabling the future generation to broaden their minds through reading.

Charles noted that the company has been partnering with the Nigerian International Book Fair organisers for many years due to its role in the provision of books to groom the knowledge economy of Nigerians.

“We are taking it upon ourselves to ensure we provide that needed guidance, by providing them the right materials in terms of books and other educational materials that will help them achieve the needed success,” he said.

Charles noted that Laterna Ventures’ investment in rising, inspiring, and motivating future leaders cannot be quantified directly in terms of cash,

Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi, president of International Publishers Association (IPA), said through virtual address that women leaders in the industry, similar to other minorities, were now the X-Factor of the publishing world.

“Bringing more women into decision-making, means that discourse at the highest level is going to change. It means that new perspectives will be heard, and it also means that a fresh new publishing world will see the light of day,” Al-Qasimi said.

The event witnessed exhibition from various stakeholders and presented the perfect opportunity to access over 180 million Nigerians.