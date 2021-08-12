Brass &Books wins West Africa’s Best Corporate Credit Union award

Brass & Books Multi-purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) Limited has emerged winner of the Best Corporate Credit Union in West Africa at the 2021 Markets African Excellence Award (MEA).

BusinessDay gathered that Brass & Books MPCS clinched the award alongside other notable brands across the African Continent in different categories.

The company which commenced operations in 2012 has grown into a reputable national credit union with over 5,000 members across six states including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Solomon King, chief executive officer, Brass & Books expressed his gratitude to the MEA award team for the recognition, stating that the company will continue to deploy professionalism in executing its services as a corporate credit union poised to serve the African continent.

In a statement signed by Oyins Emelador, acting head corporate communications, Brass & Books, the CEO said the company which won the annual African excellence award was only listed on the MEA market website this August.

“MEA Markets is a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicizing the major moves and events as they happen across the entire Middle East & Africa region,” he said.

“Earlier winners of the MEA Markets African Excellence Awards include GTBank and the Bank of Mauritius.

“Due to its continuous impact across Nigeria with expertise in financial services and proven capacity in the area of private financing, Brass & Books got the attention of the MEA Markets as one of the fastest-growing and leading brands in the financial sector in Africa,” he added.