NHEA to hold webinar to connect with stakeholders in health tech ecosystem

As part of pre-event activities to kick off the 8th edition of Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA), the organisers of the event are set to hold healthtech webinar.

The webinar which is the first in its series comes under the theme, ‘NHEA 2022 – innovative healthcare services in the era of change’ and it is scheduled to hold on June 14,2022.

The award and the webinar are being organised by the Global Health Projects and Resources in collaboration with Anadach Group.

Principal partner Anadach Group, Egbe Osifo-Dawodu, in a statement signed by director, marketing, communication and strategy NHEA, Moses Braimah, said: “Post COVID, the healthcare system worldwide has undergone a paradigm shift and healthcare organisations have been forced to Innovate to stay in business. New and updated methods of delivery of healthcare services are also common place. This webinar aims to showcase how Innovation has improved healthcare delivery.”

While, NHEA project director, Wale Alabi, said: “It took a while coming, but we are happy that this NHEA pre-event webinar has finally belted. It will be a great platform to interact, integrate and collaborate with our young and upcoming innovative geeks into the values and benefits of the award.”

The webinar is expected to present an opportunity for HealthTech promoters to pitch to industry stakeholders in the audience, as well as an opportunity to solicit real time feedback, advice and connect with stakeholders in the health tech ecosystem to encourage further collaboration.

It is worthy to note that an award is an annual event aimed at celebrating individuals and organisations that have contributed to the development of the healthcare sector through innovative, efficient and qualitative healthcare delivery services that have significantly impacted the health and wellbeing of Nigerian citizens at home and abroad.