New Abia government house to be ready before end of 2023

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure that the new Government House located at Ogurube Layout in Umuahia is completed before he leaves office in 2023.

Ikpeazu gave the assurance on Monday during an inspection tour of the new complex.

The governor, who was accompanied on the tour by Chinedum Orji, Abia State House of Assembly speaker, expressed satisfaction with the work done so far by the contractors handling the project.

He explained that he embarked on the visit to ensure that the job was going according to specifications.

“I have come to see the quality of work and to ensure they are working in line with specifications,” Ikpeazu said.

At present, the contractor is doing electrical, plumbing and tiling works as plastering has been completed.

The governor encouraged the contractor to expedite work to achieve the plan of completing the project on time, noting that he would move into the facility and use it before he leaves office as governor in 2023.

The new Government House Complex project was initiated and commenced by the administration of former Governor Theodore Orji.