NEMA, FRSC sensitize road users on traffic rules ahead of Christmas

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have raised the awareness of motorists on the need to observe traffic rules and regulations in a bid to minimize road traffic accidents during the yuletide season.

Speaking at the flag-off of the 2021 sensitization campaign for road users plying Benin-Lagos expressway and other roads in Edo State, Dahiru Yusuf, head of operations, Benin operation office, NEMA, urged motorists to drive at a minimal speed and avoid wrongful overtaking.

Yusuf said the awareness campaign, with the theme, “safety above all”, was to rally support from other critical stakeholders to support the FRSC in curbing road mishaps, loss of lives and property during and after the festive period.

According to him, “during the Christmas and new year period, we always carry out campaigns at the end of the year to let road users know why they should obey traffic rules and regulations and drive safely to stay alive.”

Henry Benamaisia, Edo State sector commander of the FRSC, commended the emergency management agency for deploying its assets to support the corp during this period of high vehicular movement.

Benamaisia, while assuring that the FRSC would continue to collaborate with NEMA to ensure safe driving on roads, appealed to the agency to assist them with equipment such as stretchers, body bags and fire extinguishers among others.