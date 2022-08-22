NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 249,600 tablets of Tramadol (225mg) from a shipment from India at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc (SAHCO) import shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos.

Femi Babafemi, the director, media and advocacy, NDLEA, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the consignment arrived from India via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airline flight on August 4. He said it was eventually evacuated on Wednesday as an abandoned seizure.

Meanwhile, a freight agent, Njoko Elizabeth, 37, has been arrested for attempting to export 250grams of Tramadol and cannabis to Dubai.

Babafemi said that the drugs were to be exported through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc (NAHCO) export shed of Lagos Airport.

He said that the drugs, which were concealed inside some gallons of palm oil and honey, were packed among food items and hair attachment.

Also, an Italy-bound passenger, Oziengbe Ehighalua, 55, was on Friday arrested with 600grams of Tramadol (200mg) while attempting to board Royal Air Maroc flight to Italy, via Casablanca.

In the same vein, seven cartons of khat leaf weighing 295kg had been seized at the NAHCO import shed of the Lagos Airport.

Babafemi said the consignment came into Nigeria from Tanzania through Cairo on Egypt Air.

In another development, operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) in NDLEA, attached to courier firms, have intercepted 11.36kg heroin and cannabis packaged for UAE, Netherlands and Oman.

Babafemi said that the drugs were concealed in a dictionary, fancy light and body cream.

Also, 139 bags and 176 compressed blocks of cannabis loaded in Ogere, Ogun State and heading to Zaria, Kaduna State, were seized by NDLEA operatives along Abuja-Kaduna road, Suleja, in Niger.

Babafemi said the drugs were seized from a company vehicle while the driver, Sani Mohammed, 44, and his assistant, Abubakar Abubakar, 30, were arrested.

“Raids carried out in Akala, Mushin area of Lagos also led to the arrest of Pelumi Goodness and Ola Funke while 1,171.75kg of cannabis and 29 litres of codeine syrup were recovered, “he said.

Babafemi reported the chairman, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the MMIA command as well as DOGI for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa urged them and their compatriots across the country to intensify their drug supply and demand reduction efforts.