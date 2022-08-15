NDLEA seizes 442 parcels of Crystal Meth concealed in smoked fish

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the weekend, uncovered about 442 parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in dry fish packed in cartons.

The consignment was meant for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, through the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The 11.90kg consignment was allegedly brought to the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Friday, August 5, 2022, by a freight agent, Adekunle Paul, 32, from Yagba West local government area of Kogi State. He was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the NDLEA, in a statement on Sunday, said the airport also witnessed the seizure of another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed in granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, August 6, 2022

The NDLEA operatives arrested the freight agent, Ajisefini Lateef, a 39-year-old agent from Abeokuta West local government, Ogun State, who presented the cargo for export at the SAHCO shed.

Meanwhile, anti-narcotic officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu have arrested a 50-year-old man, Mgbeobuna Eberechukwu for allegedly ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine. He was also arrested on Saturday, August 6, 2022, following his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia onboard an Ethiopian airline flight.

The suspect who hails from Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, passed out the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days.

In Kaduna, three suspects; Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman, were arrested in Zaria on Thursday, August 11, with 1.1million tablets of Tramadol (225mg and 100mg) weighing 38.3kg, while in Kano, a female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from Wurno council area of the state was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered 1,773.25kg of cannabis sativa at Ebutte-Meta and Akala in the Mushin area of the state in separate raid operations between August 9 and 10, 2022. At the Tincan seaport in Lagos, 86 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 43kg were recovered from a 40ft container during a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies. The illegal consignment seized on Friday, August 12, came from Toronto via Montreal, Canada and was concealed in two drums inside a Mercedes Benz SUV in the container.

In Abia, two suspects; Nnanna Ijo, 58, and Orji Uguru, 29, were arrested on Friday, August 12, with various quantities of cannabis, heroin and cocaine at Nde-Agbai, Abiriba, a week after Nnanna was released from detention over a similar offence committed in June.