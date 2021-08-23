NDE trains 50 Abians on ‘start your own business’ programme

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off the training of 50 Abians on ‘Start Your Own Business’ (SYOB) programme in Abia State

While flagging off the 5-day training programme in Umuahia, the Director-General of NDE, Mohammed Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the Abia State Coordinator of NDE, Chima Uzoma Ibeh, charged the participants to take the training seriously.

Fikpo disclosed that the participants were drawn from the army of youths and unemployed persons from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state and was aimed at stimulating small business enterprises and startups across the state.

He indicated that the Federal Government business enhancement and job creation programme was aimed at awakening and sharpening their business engagement skills.

The programme, which is run under the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) development department of NDE, had the representative of the Director, SSE Department, Augustina Chilaka present at the event.

She said that the five-day training workshop would feature effective hands-on and practical business training modules to be led by seasoned resource persons.

In a brief remark, the Head, SSE Department of NDE Abia State, Boyle Okwandu urged the participants to be diligent and committed in attendance to the programme

Responding on behalf of the participants, Cinnamon Akuoma pledged that they would take advantage of the programme to plan and start their own businesses individually or as cooperative groups.