ABSSIN now determinant for civil, public servants’ salary payment in Abia

The Abia State Government has said that henceforth, registration of Abia State Social Identity Number (ABSSIN) will be determinant for the payment of salaries of Civil/Public Servants in the state.

Onyii Wamah, the state’s Head of Service, disclosed this in his office when he kick-started the Abia State Social Identity Number (ABSSIN) for Civil/Public Servants in the state.

Wamah said: “It is a must for all Civil/Public Servants in the state”, adding that the exercise was expected to last thirty-one days from the date of the Head of Service enrollment in the Scheme- which was August 10, 2021.

The Abia HOS, who, however, urged Civil/Public Servants to prioritise their enrollment in ABSSIN in their own interest, disclosed that government would provide Desk Officers in the respective MDAs and Local Government Headquarters to make the exercise accessible and easy for the workers.

Nnanna Chikezie, executive secretary/permanent secretary, Abia State Planning Commission, explained that ABSSIN would to a great extent assist the government in ascertaining the actual number of the workforce in the state with a view to providing more job opportunities for the citizenry.

Chikezie further outlined other benefits to include facilitating the planning and the distribution of infrastructure in all the Local Government Areas of the State, provision of Social Services, access to scholarships and other educational benefits.

According to the Executive Secretary, indigenes and non-indigenes residing in the state are expected to obtain their numbers on or before September 31, 2021, in the exercise which is compulsory for all.

She revealed that those using Android phones can register in their homes using the online self-registration portal at abssin.online.com.