NCC denies renewing Airtel’s licence

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has denied news of it renewing Airtel’s operating license for another period of 10 years.

The commission in a press statement signed by its Spokesperson Ikechukwu Adinde said though the telco has applied for renewal of its operating license, it is however reviewing the application and has not granted it yet.

It made the clarification following news making the rounds that the telco has been approved to carry on telecom activities as a licensed operator for another 10 years.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has been drawn to a recent statement on an online publication credited to the Managing Director Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating licence of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of 10 years.

Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, 202, during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6’.

“The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) Licence granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory process”.