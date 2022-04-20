NAF opens investigation into aircraft crash in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has opened a thorough investigation into the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred yesterday, 19 April 2022 at its base in Kaduna state.

The NAF also confirmed that two pilots including Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu lost their lives in the accident.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal during a visit to Kaduna on Wednesday to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the pilots charged the investigation board to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

According to a statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relation and Information, Amao assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be implemented to avert a similar occurrence in the future.

He also reminded them of the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agencies to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Kindly bring this information to the awareness of the general public,” he stated.