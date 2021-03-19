Nabila Aguele becomes first Nigerian in the history of INSEAD to be on their board

The Business School for the World, INSEAD, has announced Nabila (Isa-Odidi) Aguele, MBA’14J to its Board of Directors, effective 18 June 2021.

Nabila is the youngest person appointed to the board, second African and second woman of African descent appointed. She is also the first Nigerian in the history of INSEAD.

“I am pleased to welcome Nabila as a new member on our Board. Nabila has been an active member of the INSEAD community since she was an MBA student. She has been a member of the INSEAD Campaign Board since 2019, and a member of the INSEAD Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Taskforce since 2020. I look forward to benefiting from her unique insights and expertise.” Professor Ilian Mihov, Dean of INSEAD, said.

Nabila Aguele is a Lawyer and public policy advisor, with an interest in sustainable development work at the intersection of human capital development and public financial management.

She currently serves as a Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, and supports on international development cooperation, performance monitoring and evaluation for data-driven policy formulation and implementation. A strong advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, Nabila is supporting the Ministry and its Agencies on interventions to make public financial management systems more gender-responsive.

On her latest feat, she says “It is an honour to be joining the INSEAD Board of Directors. For me, this is a further call to serve, to champion, and to bring my diverse experiences and background to the role. I particularly look forward to helping to deepen engagement with Africa, our young Alumni, and the global INSEAD community”, Aguele said.

Nabila previously served as a Special Adviser to the Nigerian Minister of Finance, and as a Technical/Special Adviser to the Nigerian Minister of State for Budget & National Planning. Before that, she practiced law in the United States, representing Fortune 500 companies in complex civil litigations at international law firms Morrison & Foerster LLP and Sonnenschein Nath and Rosenthal LLP (now “Dentons”).

She was also a Special Assistant Attorney General (on secondment) with the District of Columbia Office of the Attorney General. Her passion for impact-driven-lawyering and leadership development led her to complete a two-year term as a Practitioner-in-Residence in the Glushko-Samuelson Intellectual Property Law Clinic and Professor with the Program on Information Justice and Intellectual Property at her alma mater, the American University Washington College of Law.

Nabila received her BSc. in Human Biology from the University of Toronto, her Juris Doctor (JD) from the American University Washington College of Law, and her MBA from INSEAD. She is an acrylic artist and has exhibited and sold her work in the United States.