Mobil unveils host community trusts in A/Ibom

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil and operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC)/MPN Joint Venture, has unveiled two Host Community Development Trusts covering its Oil Mining Leases in Akwa Ibom State, in compliance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

The events took place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Trusts are the Incorporated Trustees of NNPC/MPN JV EMOIMEE Host Community Development Trust (Eket, Mbo, Onna, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Esit Eket and Eastern Obolo communities), and the Incorporated Trustees of NNPC/MPN JV Ibeno Host Community Development Trust (Ibeno community).

Speaking during the unveiling ceremonies, the General Manager, Joint Venture Operations of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mark Fraser, noted that the inauguration events signal a significant milestone for the NNPC/MPN JV and its host communities in Akwa Ibom State, as it sets in motion the commencement of a new era of organic and sustainable community development.

According to him, “with the inauguration of these Trusts, our communities in Akwa Ibom State will now be in the driver’s seat and determine the pace, nature and impact of community development projects and programs in the respective host communities.

“We are delighted that the collaborative efforts involving our company, partner, communities, regulator and state government have resulted in the success we are witnessing today. We are confident that with the quality of individuals selected by the communities to serve on the Trusts, the people will enjoy the benefits as envisioned by the framers of the Petroleum Industry Act. The ultimate objective is for the Trusts to help enhance peace and further accelerate development and prosperity in our host communities.”

Read also: PH City Chamber pushes for Ease of Doing Business in Rivers

He further stated that the Joint Venture has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the host communities and has continued to play its part through significant revenue contributions and community development initiatives, noting that the JV has consistently remained the highest private sector employer of labour in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the Manager, Stakeholder Relations, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Julie Utang, representing the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, Bala Wunti, commended all stakeholders for successfully harmonizing various interests, culminating in the eventual incorporation of the two Trusts.

She stated, “as we get into the next phase, we should remain guided by the provisions of the enabling Act and regulations, ensuring we sustain our collaborations to derive optimal value.”