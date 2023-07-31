PH City Chamber pushes for Ease of Doing Business in Rivers

The Port Harcourt City Chamber is said to be the vehicle with which the private sector is pushing for implantation of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Rivers State.

This was disclosed by the president of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Mike Elechi.

Elechi was speaking in Port Harcourt at the PHCCIMA Forum and induction of 15 new corporate members.

This is as one of the new members has said that the City Chamber is the appropriate platform to reach the world and to showcase the ability of companies in Rivers State to meet the global market.

The president said made it clear that PHCCIMA is the mouthpiece of the organized private sector in Rivers State.

He said as the umbrella body of the business community and as a key group in the Rivers State Ease of Doing Business Council, the City Chamber is ensuring the implementation of good policies of government geared towards ease of doing business in the state.

He also said the group is promoting public and private sector partnership to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of the state.

Speaking further at the induction ceremony held at the Chamber Secretariat on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the PHCCIMA President expressed delight at the induction of 15 entire new members.

He explained that the key objective of his administration was to grow and expand the membership strength of the Chamber. He said it was one of the three broad objectives of his administration.

He said: “Our gathering here today is a testimony that PHCCIMA is growing and expanding progressively as we are already achieving our objective. We are welcoming and inducting these quality persons representing 15 highly reputable companies from different sectors across the state into our premier and prestigious chamber.”

Elechi, who is the Managing Director of Vintage Farms and Products, maintained that PHCCIMA since it’s establishment about 66 years ago has been meeting her objectives and completely committed to meeting the interests of members by helping them grow and diversify their businesses.

The PHCCIMA boss noted that the Chamber under his watch has been dedicated to upholding the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Rivers State government as well as the PHCCIMA constitution, hence his charge to the newly inducted members to uphold the code of ethics and respect all laws and the constitution of the Chamber therein.

He also urged the new members avail themselves of the opportunity of joining trade groups that are relevant to their trade or profession and actively participate in all set-out programmes which according to him are the engine room of growth and development of the Chamber.

Responding on behalf of other inductees, Tosin Adoleye, who represented Lassien Bottling Company Limited, thanked the City Chamber for finding his company and others worthy to be inducted into the organization. He promised to keep to the code of ethics and the constitution of the chambers.

Adoleye added that Lassien Bottling Company has denominated the streets of Port Harcourt, showcasing the possibility of doing global business from Port Harcourt to other parts of the world, adding that their induction into the Chamber is a new beginning for the company to make advancement.

He also said that his company would make good use of Chamber platform.

The induction ceremony which coincided with PHCCIMA members general forum also featured presentation on the topic; “The Role of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria in Business Growth and Development,” by the South-South Zonal Coordinator of SMEDAN, Egbuna Iloba, as well as presentation of certificates to the 15 new inducted members.