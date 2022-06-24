Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs urged to consider widows in its grants

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has been urged to consider widows in its grant arrangements to help them survive during and after mourning their husbands.

This is coming at the heels of the celebration of International Widows Day being celebrated all over the world with the theme “Sustainable Solutions for Widows Financial Independence”, adding that government both at state and federal levels should fight all discriminatory laws against widows in Nigeria.

Enemona Humanitarian Foundation, a non-governmental organization, in its message to commemorate the 2022 International Widows Day emphasised that widows in Nigeria go through a lot of inhuman experiences from their husband’s family and the society on a daily basis.

Williams Illah, executive director of the foundation, on behalf of Gabriel Onoja, president, Enemona Foundation, in a press statement requested that specific actions should be taken against members of the society who maltreat widows.

Read also: One of these five women may become Nigeria’s First Lady soon

The foundation noted that, widows are still being subjected to gruesome funeral rites such as forced ‘purification’ sexual violence, rape, shaving their heads, locking them up, denying them bath; forceful taking over of their family inheritance and others discriminatory practices.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management should particularly consider widows in its food, shelter; medical and business grant arrangements to enable them survive while mourning their husbands,” Illah said.

Enemona Foundation also urged philanthropists, civil societies, non-governmental organisations, media and women lawyers to team up and form a formidable force that would adequately protect the vulnerable segment of the society to secure their human dignity.

The foundation further pledged its commitment, saying its president, Gabriel Onoja would continually provide for widows on its scheme in Kogi State as resources improved over time.