Ministerial list: David Umahi set to resign from senate

Former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, is set to resign from the senate and as deputy majority leader after accepting his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as a minister from Ebonyi.

He said the Ebonyi people would still like the president to thank him for the honour of being on the ministerial list while promising he would work hard to justify the opportunity.

Umahi spoke in Abakaliki Ebonyi state capital. The Senate Deputy Majority Leader said he sincerely appreciated President Tinubu for ‘fulfilling his promise during the trying period.’

“My governor (Nwifuru) should be happy presently because he wished for it,” he said.

“I will work with the president to ensure that all promises made do not fall to the ground. We will still visit Tinubu to thank him as a people for the honour. I cannot determine the ministry to head, but I will justify the Ebonyi character of resourcefulness and exceptionalism”, he added.

The Senator used the opportunity to commend Nwifuru for ‘taking care of the state well’ since he left the seat in May.

Governor Nwifuru, in his remarks, said that Umahi’s nomination pleased the government and the people of the state.”Umahi is the leader we know and is a person the nation needs presently. “It is gratifying that the president identified and found him worthy to work with. We are very sure that he will make Ebonyi proud”.