Mikano Motors partners Durojaiye Relief Foundation for safer driving on Lagos roads

The Durojaiye Relief Foundation, a charitable organisation, and Mikano Motors, an automaker and the manufacturer of Geely, Maxus, and ZNA automobiles, collaborated on a road safety awareness campaign on the August 12, 2022, with the aim of educating drivers and pedestrians about the proper road safety precautions for a safer travel experience in Lagos. The event was backed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Following the briefing, a two-day roadshow educated members of the NURTW Lagos chapter and other road users about the significance of adhering to fundamental traffic and safety laws, including using safety belts, avoiding distractions, not texting and driving, and not driving while intoxicated or fatigued, among other crucial road safety best practices.

Some drivers received a free oil change as an added incentive to highlight the significance of regular maintenance for maintaining cars in the best form and guaranteeing the safe transport of passengers throughout the Stat

The DRF Executive Committee and the Mayor Commandant to Mikano International’s Motors Division Headquarters were present for the briefing on the activities for the campaign to raise awareness of road safety. Other LASTMA representatives as well as employees from Mikano Motors were present.