Maulud: Buhari urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims in Nigeria to practice the noble and shining virtues of Prophet Muhammad, as they mark the 2022 Eid-Maulud (his birthday).

According to Buhari, “the best way to honour the prophet is to follow his good examples.”

In his goodwill message to the Muslims at the weekend, the president explained that “the prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness.”

In a statement by Garba Shehu, one of his media aides, Buhari noted that “the prophet attracted people to Islam through personal examples of honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience and tolerance.”

He explained that the prophet demonstrated “a remarkable life of patience under provocation and honoured treaties with non-Muslims for peaceful coexistence.”

“Honesty was one of Muhammad’s greatest virtues and every good Muslim should follow his examples,” he added.

The president also called on all Nigerians to join the government in ongoing efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption; increase their respect for women, children and the less able; and show understating and love for one another.

He also urged politicians in this season of elections, to avoid expletives and unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents.

The president, again, reassured of his commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in 2023.