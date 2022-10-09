2023: Pray for Peace, Unity in Nigeria, Rep charges Muslims on Eid-el-Maulud

Tolu Akande-Sadipe, a lawmaker representing Oluyole Constituency in the House of Representatives, has called on everyone to pray for a peaceful and successful election in 2023.

According to her, as the country moves closer to the 2023 electioneering period, it is pertinent for Nigerians to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria.

The House of Reps member, who Chairs the House Committee on Diaspora said, “I beseech you, my Muslim brothers and sisters to use the Eid-el-Maulud opportunity to pray for peace in our land.

In a statement through her Media aide, Olamilekan Olusada in Ibadan, she charged Muslims and Nigerians to emulate the good virtues of Prophet Muhammad, which preached humility, honesty and love for others.

Eid-el-Maulud is an Islamic celebration to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBH).