Mara Wallet to boost crypto, NFT adoption in Africa

Mara, a pan-African company that offers a growing suite of crypto products, has announced the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet, a portal to the crypto economy focused on helping people begin their journey towards managing their crypto-finance needs, financial freedom, and learn more about cryptocurrency and blockchain in Africa.

The Mara Wallet is a fast and secure multi-currency crypto wallet that gives Africans control over their cryptocurrency. Offering both user-facing products and core infrastructure, Mara reveals a product roadmap that enables users to easily buy, sell, send, withdraw, store, and protect a wide range of fiat and crypto-assets including cryptocurrencies and NFTs in real time and without any prior crypto knowledge.

“At Mara, we are committed to the financial empowerment of the individuals that use our products and services to meet their various crypto-finance needs, and take responsibility in building an informed community seriously

“As one of our first steps to achieve crypto education, financial literacy, and ensuring a more equitable distribution of capital, we are delighted to pre-launch the Mara Wallet,” Chi Nnadi, Co-Founder and CEO at Mara, said.

The Mara Wallet waitlist, which is the core mechanic of the pre-launch app, is aimed at crypto-curious and crypto-enthusiast users alike who seek early access to the exchange. Through it they will unlock financial rewards that give users the perfect jumpstart into the #cryptoeconomy.

“Our goal is to get Sub-Saharan individuals started on their journey to leverage a financial infrastructure that they can build their lives upon and make the most of the financial-growth opportunities available in the crypto economy,” Nnadi said.

While describing how the Mara Wallet waitlist works, Chi added that pre-registered users will join a queue to enable early access on a first-come, first-served basis. Moreover, a higher position on the waitlist increases the odds of periodically winning prizes.

As soon as users join the waitlist, they instantly earn a signup reward. All users who refer the Mara Wallet to their friends, family and community also earn further rewards when those users sign up using their unique referral link. Pre-registered users who participate in the referral activity also improve their chances of moving to top positions on the waitlist.