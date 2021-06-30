Makinde dissolves cabinet in Oyo, retains SSG

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Tuesday dissolved the state executive council.

Governor Makinde announced the development after the State Executive Council Meeting held at the executive chamber, Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The governor however directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

It was gathered that the governor sacked the chief of staff and 17 commissioners but retained the secretary to the Oyo State Government, Olubamiro Adeosun, and director-general, Due Process, Tara Adefope.

Governor Makinde has a 23-member Executive Council which he presides over in steering the affairs of the state.