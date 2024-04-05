Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks US State of New Jersey

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed that a rare magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit New Jersey, rattling buildings in nearby New York City and surrounding areas.

The quake’s epicentre was 7km north-east of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

The quake hit at around 10:20am local time, USGS said.

Residents in the area reported tremors that shook furniture and floors. No major disruptions or damage have been reported in New Jersey or New York.

Earthquakes are relatively rare on the East Coast of the United States.