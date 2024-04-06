New York struck by rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake

New Yorkers went to bed last night unable to close their eyes after the city that never sleep was struck by a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake shook skyscrapers and suburbs in the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning and residents felt rumbling across the Northeast.

The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.

Over 42 million people may have felt the midmorning quake with people from Baltimore to Boston and beyond feeling the ground shake.

The earthquake severely damaged three multifamily homes in Newark, New Jersey, displacing nearly 30 residents.

Officials around the region were checking bridges and other major infrastructure, some flights were diverted or delayed, Amtrak slowed trains throughout the busy Northeast Corridor, and a Philadelphia-area commuter rail line suspended service as a precaution.

In a 26th-floor midtown Manhattan office, Shawn Clark felt the quake and initially feared an explosion or construction accident. It was “pretty weird and scary,” the attorney said.Aftershocks were reported hours later in a central New Jersey township, producing some reports of damage and items falling off shelves, Hunterdon County Public Safety Director Brayden Fahey said.

Flights to the New York, Newark and Baltimore airports were held at their origins for a time while officials inspected runways for cracks.

At least five flights en route to Newark were diverted and landed at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where some passengers rented carts to get home.

In midtown Manhattan, motorists blared their horns on shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a boom and felt their building shaking.

Cellphone circuits were overloaded as people tried to reach loved ones and later, phones blared with earthquake-related notifications during the New York Philharmonic’s morning performance, where Anton Webern’s Six Pieces for Orchestra “literally ended with a cellphone alert,” said spokesperson Adam Crane.

At the UN headquarters in New York, the shaking interrupted the chief executive of Save The Children, Janti Soeripto, as she briefed an emergency Security Council session on conditions in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.President Joe Biden said he spoke to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about Friday’s earthquake.

The White House said the administration would provide help if needed.

New York City had no indications of major safety or infrastructure problems from the earthquake, Mayor Eric Adams said.

City Buildings Commissioner James Oddo said officials would watch out for any delayed cracks or other effects on the Big Apple’s 1.1 million buildings.Meanwhile, even the delicately placed eggs that form part of a sculpture at a Chinatown art gallery stayed in place, to the relief of gallerist Kristen Thomas.

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the East Coast unaccustomed to earthquakes also reported feeling the ground shake.

The shaking stirred memories of the August 23, 2011, earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada.

Registering magnitude 5.8, it was the strongest quake to hit the East Coast since World War II, registering magnitude 5.8. Its epicentre was in Virginia.

That earthquake left cracks in the Washington Monument, spurred the evacuation of the White House and Capitol and rattled New Yorkers three weeks before the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.