Maggots falling on passengers force Delta flight to make U-turn

Plane passengers were horrified when a shower of maggots fell on them from a suitcase of rotting fish that had been stowed in the overhead luggage area of a Delta flight.

The flight, which was flying from Amsterdam and bound for Detroit, reportedly had to return to Schipol after the incident on Tuesday.

One passenger recounted the episode on Reddit, reportedly writing: “My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots.

“The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat.

“One of our carry-on bags was right nearby the disgusting one so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn’t exit the plane.

‘Some kind of consequences but unclear what. Also apparently it was wrapped in newspaper. Absolutely gross.”

Another passenger, named only as Kelsey, told Sky News she had complained to flight attendants about an “absolutely odd odour” on the plane.

One passenger told DailyMail.com the owner of the suitcase was held behind after other passengers had left the aircraft, upon landing.

Passengers were reportedly given air miles, hotel room compensation, and vouchers towards food.

In a statement to Sky News, Delta confirmed a bag of rotten fish and maggots were on the plane, and apologised to passengers.

“We apologise to the customers of Flight 133 AMS-DTW as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag,” the airline said.

“The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.”