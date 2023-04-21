LP youth wing rallies ahead Edo governorship, council polls

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) youth wing has urged the youths in the state to replicate what they did in the recently concluded presidential and national assembly elections in the forthcoming governorship poll scheduled for 2024.

Ken Omusi, state youth leader of the party, who spoke at a meeting held with the youth leaders of wards and the local government in Edo South at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, said it is time for the youth to govern the state and lead at the council level.

Omusi, therefore, urged the citizens of the state to be mindful of those old politicians staging a come back to govern the state instead of giving the youths the chance to prove their worth.

“We are here to commend the youths as gallant soldiers of the party, and to encourage them to also participate in the forthcoming local government election, campaign for their candidates in their wards and in their local governments.

“They should also prepare for 2024 because it is also approaching. In addition, they should desist from old politicians trying to recycle themselves in the system even within the Labour Party because It is going to be a youth-for-a-youth campaign and a youth-for-a-youth election”.

Terry Osemwengie, youth leader of Ikpoba Okha local government area, on his part, said they are relentless in their push to ensure a youth emerges governor of the state.

“So, we are telling the youths to come and work together as one just as we did in the last elections. We can still do that again. Let us see how we can put our support behind any aspirant in our party who will take the youths first and ensure that they function for the development of the state.

“Such kind of person is who we are looking for in 2024 to become our governor,” Osemwengie said.