Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has resigned. She announced her resignation Thursday in a public broadcast.

Truss has spent only 45 days in office, making her the PM with the shortest tenure in Britain’s history.

This comes after some of her economic policies have been blamed as triggering market turmoil and rising cost of living.

Liz Truss resigns following the resignation of Suella Braverman, the British Home Secretary who also quoted yesterday after sharing an official document from her personal email.

“I can not deliver on the mandate I was elected on,” Truss said in her resignation speech.

However, in her resignation letter she also criticized the direction of embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government.

Meanwhile, UK’s opposition leader, Keith Starmer has called for a new election ‘now’.