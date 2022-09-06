I will transform Britain and drive reforms — Liz Truss

Despite the rain, the reception committee gathered outside No 10 Downing Street to listen to newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss deliver her inaugural speech. Luckily when the prime minister arrived, the rain had stopped failing.

Truss the leader of the Conservative Party had earlier met with the Queen which made her officially the Prime Minister.

Gracing the stand in a black gown Truss gave her speech, she acknowledged the achievement of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then assured the people of Britain of transformation and outlined her plans.

Excerpts from her speech

I have just accepted Her Majesty the Queen’s kind invitation to form a new government. Let me pay tribute to my predecessor Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential Prime Minister. I am honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time in our country.

What makes the United Kingdom the great is our fundamental belief in freedom enterprise and fair play. Our people have shown grit, determination time and time again, and we now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of covid.

I know what it takes to tackle those challenges, of course it won’t be easy but we can do it. We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation, with high paying jobs, safe streets and where one everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action everyday to make it happen. United with our allies we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, recognizing that we can’t have security at home without having security abroad.

I will pursue three early priorities. Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reforms. I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business growth and investment. I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing. We will get spades in the ground to ensure that people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also ensure we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband.

Secondly, I will deal handson with the energy crises caused by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

Thirdly, I will make sure the people can get doctor’s appointments and the NHS service they need. We will put all health services on a firm footing by delivering on the economy on energy and on the NHS. We will put our nation on the path of success.